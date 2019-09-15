Channels

HSBC chairman Mark Tucker says protesters will not be able to achieve their goals through violence. Photo: Roy Issa
Politics

HSBC chairman Mark Tucker condemns violent protests in Hong Kong

  • Tucker says the bank remains confident about the city’s future but solution to crisis must be within ‘one country, two systems’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Updated: 8:21pm, 15 Sep, 2019

Diplomacy

The world watches but will it stand with Hong Kong protesters?

  • In a series of in-depth articles on the unrest rocking Hong Kong, the Post goes behind the headlines to look at the underlying issues, current state of affairs and where it is all heading
  • Here, we look at the international response to the turmoil and whether it is leading to action
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Shi Jiangtao

Shi Jiangtao  

Updated: 8:20am, 11 Sep, 2019

