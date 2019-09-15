Channels

LSEG says it values its partnership with the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Photo: Reuters
Politics

London Stock Exchange rejection ‘shows Hong Kong can’t make it alone’

  • City must align with China’s national interests to the make the most of the country’s opportunities, Communist Party mouthpiece says
Topic |   HKEX
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Updated: 10:15pm, 15 Sep, 2019

LSEG says it values its partnership with the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Photo: Reuters
A woman walks past the London Stock Exchange on 23 September 2008. Photo: EPA
Companies

Charles Li’s surprise visit to London kicked off Hong Kong’s unsolicited US$36.6 billion bid for the London Stock Exchange

  • Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) yesterday made an unsolicited US$36.6 billion bid for the London Stock Exchange
  • The offer goes up against a litany of failed merger attempts by global stock exchanges. The HKSE has been the owner of London Metals Exchange since 2012
Topic |   HKEX
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 2:12pm, 12 Sep, 2019

A woman walks past the London Stock Exchange on 23 September 2008. Photo: EPA
