LSEG says it values its partnership with the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Photo: Reuters
London Stock Exchange rejection ‘shows Hong Kong can’t make it alone’
- City must align with China’s national interests to the make the most of the country’s opportunities, Communist Party mouthpiece says
Topic | HKEX
LSEG says it values its partnership with the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Photo: Reuters
A woman walks past the London Stock Exchange on 23 September 2008. Photo: EPA
Charles Li’s surprise visit to London kicked off Hong Kong’s unsolicited US$36.6 billion bid for the London Stock Exchange
- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) yesterday made an unsolicited US$36.6 billion bid for the London Stock Exchange
- The offer goes up against a litany of failed merger attempts by global stock exchanges. The HKSE has been the owner of London Metals Exchange since 2012
Topic | HKEX
A woman walks past the London Stock Exchange on 23 September 2008. Photo: EPA