Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese authorities said they had cracked down on illegal production after the rise in CFC-11 emissions. Photo: Simon Song
Politics

China facing ‘new challenges’ in crackdown on ozone-destroying chemicals

  • Environment minister Li Ganjie says next phase of adhering to Montreal Protocol needs government to improve policies and strengthen supervision
  • Study found China was responsible for half of the global rise in banned CFC emissions
Topic |   Environment
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:00pm, 17 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese authorities said they had cracked down on illegal production after the rise in CFC-11 emissions. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.