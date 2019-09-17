Corn crops hit by armyworm in Yunnan province, southwestern China. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo: Reuters
Armyworm threat to China corn crop over for this year – but it will be back
- Pest stops short of crucial northeastern bread basket and goes into hibernation
- Agriculture ministry warns it is now established in the country
The latest data from China’s agriculture ministry showed that as of the end of August, the country’s live pig population had fallen by 38.7 per cent from a year earlier. Photo: Reuters
China corn industry also hit by African swine fever as demand for pig feed drops
- China grew 257 million tonnes in 2018 or 40 per cent of the country’s overall grain production, comprising 7.8 per cent of gross domestic product
- Private estimates show China’s pig population has dropped by as much as 60 per cent, while corn imports could also increase as part of US-China trade war deal
