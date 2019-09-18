Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of Foxconn, has dropped plans to be a presidential candidate in Taiwan. Photo: Kyodo
Politics

With Terry Gou out of Taiwan’s presidential race, chance for KMT to regain power improves, analysts say

  • Incumbent Tsai Ing-wen is facing opposition from a former vice-president, increasing the likelihood of a split vote by proponents of independence
  • Kuomintang candidate Han Kuo-yu is seen as benefiting from both moves
Topic |   Taiwan elections 2020
SCMP

Lawrence Chung  

Kristin Huang  

Updated: 6:03am, 18 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of Foxconn, has dropped plans to be a presidential candidate in Taiwan. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Annette Lu Hsiu-lien, former vice-president of Taiwan, (centre) celebrates her independent bid for the presidency with supporters. Photo: CNA
China

Taiwan’s former vice-president Annette Lu Hsiu-lien to vie for presidency in ‘mission from heaven’

  • Gou’s surprise statement that he will not join race is upstaged by veteran Lu carrying banner of new Formosa Alliance Party
  • Tycoon says he rejects the ‘hatred, confrontation and popularism’ of Taiwan’s political process
Topic |   Taiwan elections 2020
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 11:27pm, 17 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Annette Lu Hsiu-lien, former vice-president of Taiwan, (centre) celebrates her independent bid for the presidency with supporters. Photo: CNA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.