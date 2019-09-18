Hu Xijin, editor of the Global Times, wrote a short-lived post on Weibo pushing back against Beijing’s internet censorship. Photo: Simon Song
Editor of nationalist Global Times writes personal blog questioning Beijing’s online censorship – then deletes it
- Hu Xijin says he wants ‘rational’ discussion about Great Firewall and suggests there should be more access to outside internet
Topic | Censorship in China
Hu Xijin, editor of the Global Times, wrote a short-lived post on Weibo pushing back against Beijing’s internet censorship. Photo: Simon Song
Foreign publishers are starting to look beyond China. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese censorship laws could prompt foreign book publishers to look elsewhere for printers
- Publishers from Australia and New Zealand hit by delays and cancellations because of need for printing firms to comply with local laws
- Maps need special approval and changes have been ordered to book to comply with Beijing’s official line on sensitive topics even if they are only going to be sold abroad
Topic | Censorship in China
Foreign publishers are starting to look beyond China. Photo: Bloomberg