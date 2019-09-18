Wang Zhenmin is the latest academic to be rolled out to defend Beijing’s and the Hong Kong government’s handling of the protesters. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong risks ‘losing everything’, including rule of law, Beijing academic says
- Wang Zhenmin, a former director of legal affairs at Hong Kong liaison office, speaks out against protesters while visiting United Nations in Geneva
- Protesters ‘would not even tolerate anyone who may disagree with them and would attack anyone who may have made patriotic comments’, he says
Wang Zhenmin is the latest academic to be rolled out to defend Beijing's and the Hong Kong government's handling of the protesters. Photo: Jonathan Wong
White-clad men attack travellers and passers-by at Yuen Long station on July 21. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Sixth man linked to Yuen Long MTR station attack in Hong Kong surrenders himself to police and is bailed by Fanling Court
- Truck driver Ng Wai-nam appears in Fanling Court to face rioting charge
- He was not required to make plea as police need further time for enquiries
White-clad men attack travellers and passers-by at Yuen Long station on July 21. Photo: SCMP Pictures