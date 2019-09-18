Channels

Wang Zhenmin is the latest academic to be rolled out to defend Beijing’s and the Hong Kong government’s handling of the protesters. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Politics

Hong Kong risks ‘losing everything’, including rule of law, Beijing academic says

  • Wang Zhenmin, a former director of legal affairs at Hong Kong liaison office, speaks out against protesters while visiting United Nations in Geneva
  • Protesters ‘would not even tolerate anyone who may disagree with them and would attack anyone who may have made patriotic comments’, he says
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Updated: 8:55pm, 18 Sep, 2019

White-clad men attack travellers and passers-by at Yuen Long station on July 21. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Politics

Sixth man linked to Yuen Long MTR station attack in Hong Kong surrenders himself to police and is bailed by Fanling Court

  • Truck driver Ng Wai-nam appears in Fanling Court to face rioting charge
  • He was not required to make plea as police need further time for enquiries
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Brian Wong  

Jasmine Siu  

Updated: 8:21pm, 18 Sep, 2019

