Tsai Meng-chieh was refused a new work visa and forced to return to Taiwan. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong refuses to renew work visa for representative from Taiwan
- Tsai Meng-chieh from self-ruled island’s Investigation Bureau was told last week he would not be given an extension and returned home on Wednesday
- Official in December became first Taiwanese investigator to be sent to Hong Kong in a sign of ‘mutual trust and judicial cooperation’
Six diplomatic allies have abandoned Taipei for Beijing since Tsai Ing-wen was elected the island’s president. Photo: EPA-EFE
Re-elect President Tsai Ing-wen in 2020 and Taiwan will lose all its allies, Beijing warns
- Warning comes as Solomon Islands becomes the sixth country to switch diplomatic recognition from Taipei
- US can’t help settle cross-strait issues at the core of deteriorating relationship, former Taiwanese leader says
