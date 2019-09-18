Channels

Tsai Meng-chieh was refused a new work visa and forced to return to Taiwan. Photo: Handout
Politics

Hong Kong refuses to renew work visa for representative from Taiwan

  • Tsai Meng-chieh from self-ruled island’s Investigation Bureau was told last week he would not be given an extension and returned home on Wednesday
  • Official in December became first Taiwanese investigator to be sent to Hong Kong in a sign of ‘mutual trust and judicial cooperation’
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 9:20pm, 18 Sep, 2019

Six diplomatic allies have abandoned Taipei for Beijing since Tsai Ing-wen was elected the island’s president. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Re-elect President Tsai Ing-wen in 2020 and Taiwan will lose all its allies, Beijing warns

  • Warning comes as Solomon Islands becomes the sixth country to switch diplomatic recognition from Taipei
  • US can’t help settle cross-strait issues at the core of deteriorating relationship, former Taiwanese leader says
Topic |   Taiwan
Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 11:27pm, 17 Sep, 2019

