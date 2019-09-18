Channels

French bank BNP Paribas is the latest firm to come under attack from China’s sensitive internet users. Photo: AFP
Politics

Chinese internet users call for boycott of BNP Paribas over worker’s support for Hong Kong protest

  • French bank apologises for ‘offence caused by a social media post that was expressed on one of our employees’ personal accounts’
  • Lender also criticised for referring to Hong Kong and Taiwan as countries on its website
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
William Zheng

William Zheng  

Updated: 10:03pm, 18 Sep, 2019

Tsai Meng-chieh was refused a new work visa and forced to return to Taiwan. Photo: Handout
Politics

Hong Kong refuses to renew work visa for representative from Taiwan

  • Tsai Meng-chieh from self-ruled island’s Investigation Bureau was told last week he would not be given an extension and returned home on Wednesday
  • Official in December became first Taiwanese investigator to be sent to Hong Kong in a sign of ‘mutual trust and judicial cooperation’
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 9:20pm, 18 Sep, 2019

