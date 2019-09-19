Security officers walk past the Tiananmen Gate in Beijing on Tuesday. Security is tight ahead of a huge military parade on October 1. Photo: EPA-EFE
China ramps up security from Beijing to Guangdong ahead of National Day
- Public security minister has stressed the need for tough measures ‘to prevent violent and terrorist-related incidents’, making special mention of Xinjiang
- Extra checks for visitors to Tiananmen Square, shoppers and train passengers in the capital, and some residents have been reminded about safety at home
Topic | China's Communist Party
The DR-8 supersonic reconnaissance drone is seen in a military parade rehearsal in Beijing on Saturday. Photo: Handout
China unveils supersonic spy drone during National Day military parade rehearsal
- Expect ‘exciting new weaponry on show’ during event marking 70th anniversary of founding of People’s Republic, analyst says
- At least two types of advanced unmanned aerial vehicle likely to take part
Topic | China military
