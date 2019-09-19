The bill introduced in the House of Representatives would punish Chinese officials who interfere in the Dalai Lama’s succession. Photo: Reuters
New US bill demands China grant consulate in Tibet and stay away from Dalai Lama succession
- Lawmakers would prohibit Beijing from opening any new consulates on American soil until the US is permitted to establish its own diplomatic office in Lhasa
- The bill introduced in the House of Representatives also lays out a path for punishing Chinese officials who interfere in the Dalai Lama’s succession plans
The Uygur Human Rights Policy Act urges US President Donald Trump to consider sanctions against Chinese officials over Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
US Senate passes Uygur Human Rights Policy Act calling for sanctions on Chinese officials over Xinjiang camps
- Bill also urges Trump administration to prohibit export of goods and services to state agents in Chinese region where upwards of 1 million Uygurs are being held
- Beijing describes move as a ‘gross interference in China’s internal affairs’
