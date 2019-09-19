Channels

The bill introduced in the House of Representatives would punish Chinese officials who interfere in the Dalai Lama’s succession. Photo: Reuters
Politics

New US bill demands China grant consulate in Tibet and stay away from Dalai Lama succession

  • Lawmakers would prohibit Beijing from opening any new consulates on American soil until the US is permitted to establish its own diplomatic office in Lhasa
  • The bill introduced in the House of Representatives also lays out a path for punishing Chinese officials who interfere in the Dalai Lama’s succession plans
Topic |   Tibet
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 1:40am, 19 Sep, 2019

The Uygur Human Rights Policy Act urges US President Donald Trump to consider sanctions against Chinese officials over Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
Politics

US Senate passes Uygur Human Rights Policy Act calling for sanctions on Chinese officials over Xinjiang camps

  • Bill also urges Trump administration to prohibit export of goods and services to state agents in Chinese region where upwards of 1 million Uygurs are being held
  • Beijing describes move as a ‘gross interference in China’s internal affairs’
Topic |   Xinjiang
Nectar Gan

Nectar Gan  

Updated: 4:08am, 13 Sep, 2019

