US House speaker Nancy Pelosi is given a lapel pin by an activist following the news conference Wednesday at the Capitol in Washington. Behind Pelosi is Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong. Photo: AP
US House speaker Nancy Pelosi backs congressional legislation on Hong Kong
- Pelosi, the leader of the House of Representatives, says she will bring the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act to a vote ‘as soon as possible’
- Taking part in news conference are Hong Kong activists Joshua Wong and Denise Ho, as well as Republicans in rare show of bipartisan support
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Beijing supporters demonstrate at the International Finance Centre in Central in response to anti-government protests that have hit Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse
Showdown with Beijing looms as more US lawmakers back Hong Kong democracy bill
- Support grows in Congress for a Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act as anti-government protests rack the city amid police crackdowns
- But analysts worry the proposed legislation would be largely symbolic and enrage Beijing, further damaging already strained US-China ties
