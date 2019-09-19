Coal-fired power projects approved by China amount to nearly 40 per cent of the world’s total, researchers say. Photo: Xinhua
China planning 226GW of new coal-fired power projects, environmental groups say
- Total is more than twice the amount of new capacity on the books in India
- Projects approved by China amount to nearly 40 per cent of world’s total planned coal-fired power plants, according to Global Coal Exit List
Topic | China pollution
Beijing will call on nations to “fully consider the potential of the natural system to alleviate climate change”. Photo: Reuters
China wants nations to tackle climate change with ‘nature-based solutions’
- Nation promises to support ‘multinational climate process’, environment ministry says, though stops short of making any fresh pledges to curb carbon dioxide emissions
- Beijing will ‘proactively promote’ such methods as reforestation and the expansion of grasslands and wetlands, it says
