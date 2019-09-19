Journalists working in Chinese state media will have to pass the exam to get a press card. Photo: Xinhua
Journalists in Chinese state media to be tested on loyalty to President Xi Jinping
- About 10,000 reporters and editors in Beijing are expected to take ‘pilot tests’ next month using Xuexi Qiangguo mobile app
- Nationwide exams – with sections on Xi’s political thinking and Marxism – will be held later and press cards will only be issued to those who pass
