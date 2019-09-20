Channels

Visitors stream towards Huawei’s logo at the IFA consumer tech fair in Berlin on September 6. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Germany warns of 5G attacks by ‘nation states’ in veiled criticism of Beijing and Huawei

  • Comments are for a European Commission risk assessment evaluation spurred by rising concern about potential 5G data breaches
  • European source says Berlin is obviously referring to China and Huawei, given the company is ‘the biggest concern for Europe’
Topic |   Huawei
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Updated: 2:26am, 20 Sep, 2019

Visitors stream towards Huawei's logo at the IFA consumer tech fair in Berlin on September 6. Photo: Reuters
US officials have called for countries to adopt a “risk-based security framework” to scrutinise vendors and companies in the foundational stages of 5G network deployment. Photo: AFP
Asia

Washington sees no distinction between Huawei and Beijing, top US cybersecurity official says

  • Overlap between the entities ‘raises very serious concerns’, says Robert Strayer, deputy assistant secretary of state for cyber and international communications
  • Speech is the Trump administration’s latest push to warn world leaders against adopting Huawei’s 5G technology in their infrastructure
Topic |   Huawei
SCMP

Meaghan Tobin  

Jodi Xu Klein  

Updated: 2:14am, 13 Sep, 2019

US officials have called for countries to adopt a "risk-based security framework" to scrutinise vendors and companies in the foundational stages of 5G network deployment. Photo: AFP
