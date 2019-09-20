Channels

Brian Leung after removing his mask during the storming of Legco on July 1. Photo: Sum Lok-kei
Politics

Unmasked Hong Kong protester says from US: we want ‘full democracy not independence – but some violence is justified’

  • Brian Leung, who removed mask after storming the legislature in July, favours non-violent means of protest but says use of force is ‘sometimes justifiable’
  • The 25-year-old has no regrets and will continue his support from the United States by becoming ‘a voice of the movement’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Eileen Guo

Eileen Guo  

Updated: 3:52pm, 20 Sep, 2019

Brian Leung after removing his mask during the storming of Legco on July 1. Photo: Sum Lok-kei
David Stilwell, US assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, hopes the protests in Hong Kong can be resolved peacefully. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

US taking Hong Kong protests ‘extremely seriously’, welcomes efforts to find solution, diplomat says

  • Carrie Lam’s decision to open ‘Dialogue Office’ a positive signal, says David Stilwell, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs
  • Washington will continue to pressure Beijing to ‘do the right thing’ in city, official says
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 8:30pm, 19 Sep, 2019

David Stilwell, US assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, hopes the protests in Hong Kong can be resolved peacefully. Photo: Reuters
