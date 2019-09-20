Brian Leung after removing his mask during the storming of Legco on July 1. Photo: Sum Lok-kei
Unmasked Hong Kong protester says from US: we want ‘full democracy not independence – but some violence is justified’
- Brian Leung, who removed mask after storming the legislature in July, favours non-violent means of protest but says use of force is ‘sometimes justifiable’
- The 25-year-old has no regrets and will continue his support from the United States by becoming ‘a voice of the movement’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Brian Leung after removing his mask during the storming of Legco on July 1. Photo: Sum Lok-kei
David Stilwell, US assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, hopes the protests in Hong Kong can be resolved peacefully. Photo: Reuters
US taking Hong Kong protests ‘extremely seriously’, welcomes efforts to find solution, diplomat says
- Carrie Lam’s decision to open ‘Dialogue Office’ a positive signal, says David Stilwell, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs
- Washington will continue to pressure Beijing to ‘do the right thing’ in city, official says
Topic | Hong Kong protests
David Stilwell, US assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, hopes the protests in Hong Kong can be resolved peacefully. Photo: Reuters