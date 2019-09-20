Channels

China has banned South Korean pig imports after Seoul reported an outbreak of African swine fever. Photo: AFP
Politics

China bans pig imports from South Korea over African swine fever fears

  • Quarantine inspections of shipments and passenger luggage will be strengthened, customs agency says
  • And any illegally imported hogs will be destroyed
Topic |   African swine fever
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:54pm, 20 Sep, 2019

China has banned South Korean pig imports after Seoul reported an outbreak of African swine fever. Photo: AFP
Pigs stand in a barn at a farm in Panggezhuang village in northern China's Hebei province in May. Pork prices have spiked after shortages caused by an outbreak of African swine fever. Photo: AP
China

US announces new rules to speed up pig slaughter ahead of anticipated China pork supply gap

  • Removal of speed limits expected to increase production by 12.5 per cent, but critics fear changes will affect both food and worker safety
  • Unprecedented pork shortage expected to emerge as African swine fever ravages herds in China
Topic |   Food and agriculture
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 4:18am, 18 Sep, 2019

Pigs stand in a barn at a farm in Panggezhuang village in northern China's Hebei province in May. Pork prices have spiked after shortages caused by an outbreak of African swine fever. Photo: AP
