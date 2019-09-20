China has banned South Korean pig imports after Seoul reported an outbreak of African swine fever. Photo: AFP
China bans pig imports from South Korea over African swine fever fears
- Quarantine inspections of shipments and passenger luggage will be strengthened, customs agency says
- And any illegally imported hogs will be destroyed
Topic | African swine fever
Pigs stand in a barn at a farm in Panggezhuang village in northern China's Hebei province in May. Pork prices have spiked after shortages caused by an outbreak of African swine fever. Photo: AP
Topic | Food and agriculture
