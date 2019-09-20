China’s environment ministry says cities that met autumn-winter emission targets last year will be exempted from stricter goals this time around. Photo: CNS
China to set stricter targets for polluting cities in heating season
- Cities that met emissions targets last winter exempted from stricter goals this year
- Preferential treatment moves China towards end of ‘one-size-fits-all’ strategy
