A race meeting at Happy Valley was cancelled at the last minute on Wednesday out of safety concerns. Photo: Kenneth Chan
Chinese state media warns violent protests threaten Hong Kong lifestyle after race meeting called off
- Communist Party mouthpiece claims the unprecedented cancellation is evidence that ‘violent extremists’ are causing the breakdown of society
Riot police retreat after clashes with protesters on Sunday. A Save the Children spokeswoman said the decision to cancel the event was made “in light of the recent protests in Hong Kong”. Photo: EPA-EFE
Save the Children calls off Hong Kong fundraising dinner over ‘safety concerns’
- Last-minute decision made because of fears for the ‘safety and well-being of the guests’ and 100 children who were to perform at the event
- Michael Pillsbury, an adviser to US President Donald Trump, was on the guest list – but a source says the charity was divided over whether he should attend
