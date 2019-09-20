Channels

A race meeting at Happy Valley was cancelled at the last minute on Wednesday out of safety concerns. Photo: Kenneth Chan
Politics

Chinese state media warns violent protests threaten Hong Kong lifestyle after race meeting called off

  • Communist Party mouthpiece claims the unprecedented cancellation is evidence that ‘violent extremists’ are causing the breakdown of society
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Updated: 11:30pm, 20 Sep, 2019

Riot police retreat after clashes with protesters on Sunday. A Save the Children spokeswoman said the decision to cancel the event was made “in light of the recent protests in Hong Kong”. Photo: EPA-EFE
Politics

Save the Children calls off Hong Kong fundraising dinner over ‘safety concerns’

  • Last-minute decision made because of fears for the ‘safety and well-being of the guests’ and 100 children who were to perform at the event
  • Michael Pillsbury, an adviser to US President Donald Trump, was on the guest list – but a source says the charity was divided over whether he should attend
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 2:01am, 20 Sep, 2019

