Cyclists and motorcyclists wait for the traffic in heavy smog in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province. Photo: Reuters
Chinese cities curb production to improve air quality in week before National Day
- Tougher anti-smog cuts than usual are taking effect this week, days before October 1 celebrations
- Targeted areas include steelmaking districts near Beijing
Topic | Beijing air pollution
China’s land-based DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missile will be among the military hardware on show on October 1. Photo: Reuters
China’s National Day parade to showcase advances in nuclear deterrence
- Military experts say PLA modernisation brought about during Xi Jinping’s presidency will be the main focus of October 1 celebration in Beijing
- It’s necessary for China to ‘show some of its muscle’ amid the trade dispute with the US, observer says
Topic | China military
