A military vehicle passes along a street in central Beijing on Saturday during a rehearsal for the parade on October 1. Photo: Reuters
China steps up environment checks amid fears National Day parade will be marred by smog
- Pollution across northern region of Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei and surrounds this week may linger, and high humidity is likely to exacerbate the problem
- Factories will come under more pressure as ministry sends out inspectors
Carrie Lam with former chief executive Tung Chee-hwa, who warned the protests had pushed the city to the brink. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: city set to tone down Chinese National Day celebrations to avoid potential chaos and embarrassment
- VIPs attending October 1 cocktail reception have been told they will stay indoors to watch live broadcast of flag-raising ceremony
- Despite another weekend of violence, embattled leader Carrie Lam vows to press on with her first town hall dialogue with community
