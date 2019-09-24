Channels

A military vehicle passes along a street in central Beijing on Saturday during a rehearsal for the parade on October 1. Photo: Reuters
Politics

China steps up environment checks amid fears National Day parade will be marred by smog

  • Pollution across northern region of Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei and surrounds this week may linger, and high humidity is likely to exacerbate the problem
  • Factories will come under more pressure as ministry sends out inspectors
Topic |   China pollution
Echo Xie

Echo Xie  

Updated: 7:30pm, 24 Sep, 2019

Politics

Hong Kong protests: city set to tone down Chinese National Day celebrations to avoid potential chaos and embarrassment

  • VIPs attending October 1 cocktail reception have been told they will stay indoors to watch live broadcast of flag-raising ceremony
  • Despite another weekend of violence, embattled leader Carrie Lam vows to press on with her first town hall dialogue with community
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Gary Cheung  

Jeffie Lam  

Updated: 1:31pm, 24 Sep, 2019

