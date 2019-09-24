US President Donald Trump addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump attacks China on trade and urges restraint on Hong Kong protests in speech to UN General Assembly
- The theory that China joining the World Trade Organisation in 2001 would lead to its economic opening-up has been proven ‘completely wrong’, US president says
- Says ‘the world fully expects the Chinese government to honour’ its treaty’ with Britain for Hong Kong handover
Michael Pillsbury’s profile has risen during Trump’s presidency, with his book – ‘The Hundred-Year Marathon’, which advocates a harder line on China – becoming required reading among Washington politicos. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump’s ready to escalate US trade war if deal not agreed soon, says top White House adviser Michael Pillsbury
- Tariffs on Chinese goods ‘could go to 50 per cent or 100 per cent’, Michael Pillsbury says
- But the American leader is not pursuing ‘cold war 2.0’, and US-China decoupling would be a ‘consequence of no agreement’ by Beijing, he says
