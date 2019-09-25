Channels

Tsai Jin-shu went missing during a trip to the mainland in July 2018. Photo: Facebook
Beijing confirms it has detained Taiwanese business leader missing for 14 months

  • Tsai Jin-shu being investigated about ‘activities endangering national security’, the mainland Taiwan Affairs Office says
  • The 60-year-old disappeared while attending a food fair on the mainland
Topic |   Taiwan
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng  

Updated: 12:47pm, 25 Sep, 2019

Tsai Jin-shu went missing during a trip to the mainland in July 2018. Photo: Facebook
Taiwanese business leader Tsai Jin-shu has been missing since travelling to southeast China in July last year. Photo: FACEBOOK
Taiwan says local business leader has been missing in mainland China for 14 months

  • Tsai Jin-shu, the chairman of the Federation of Southern Taiwan Cross-Strait Associations, disappeared while on a trip to Fujian province in July last year, Straits Exchange Foundation says
  • Statement comes days after Beijing admits to detaining a Taiwanese citizen accused of engaging in activities that ‘endanger state security’
Topic |   Taiwan
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Updated: 11:02pm, 13 Sep, 2019

Taiwanese business leader Tsai Jin-shu has been missing since travelling to southeast China in July last year. Photo: FACEBOOK
