Tsai Jin-shu went missing during a trip to the mainland in July 2018. Photo: Facebook
Beijing confirms it has detained Taiwanese business leader missing for 14 months
- Tsai Jin-shu being investigated about ‘activities endangering national security’, the mainland Taiwan Affairs Office says
- The 60-year-old disappeared while attending a food fair on the mainland
Topic | Taiwan
