SCMP
Riot police fire water cannon at demonstrators in Hong Kong earlier this month. Anti-government protests have gripped the city since early June. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Chinese diplomat slams US for ‘negative and disgraceful role’ in Hong Kong protests

  • Song Ruan, from foreign ministry commissioner’s office, calls US move to pass Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act ‘epitome of hegemony’
  • He tells foreign media that American support of demonstrations ‘constitutes a grave violation of international law’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Simone McCarthy

Simone McCarthy  

Updated: 6:24am, 26 Sep, 2019

Representative Chris Smith speaks during a Congressional-Executive Commission on China hearing in Washington on September 17. Smith’s bill, the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019, cleared both House and Senate committees on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
China

US bill on Hong Kong democracy, which has angered China, gets approval in congressional committees

  • The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act clears House and Senate committees, with floor votes to come
  • Legislation mandates sanctions against Chinese officials deemed responsible for ‘undermining basic freedoms in Hong Kong’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 6:24am, 26 Sep, 2019

Representative Chris Smith speaks during a Congressional-Executive Commission on China hearing in Washington on September 17. Smith’s bill, the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019, cleared both House and Senate committees on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
