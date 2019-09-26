Chinese Culture University was one of three universities in Taipei where clashes broke out over Lennon Walls on Wednesday. Photo: pccu.edu.tw
Students clash on university campuses in Taiwan over Hong Kong protests
- Four incidents have been reported in the past week, with mainland Chinese students allegedly attacking Hongkongers and locals over Lennon Walls
- President Tsai Ing-wen condemns the violence, saying the island is democratic and ‘not a base for totalitarian power’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The House and Senate versions of the Hong Kong human rights bill moved a step closer to being passed on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Beijing vows to retaliate after US’ Hong Kong human rights bill is approved by congressional committees
- Foreign ministry spokesman says the bill is a malicious attempt to contain China’s rise
- Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act progressed through Senate and House committees on Wednesday
