Chinese Culture University was one of three universities in Taipei where clashes broke out over Lennon Walls on Wednesday. Photo: pccu.edu.tw
Politics

Students clash on university campuses in Taiwan over Hong Kong protests

  • Four incidents have been reported in the past week, with mainland Chinese students allegedly attacking Hongkongers and locals over Lennon Walls
  • President Tsai Ing-wen condemns the violence, saying the island is democratic and ‘not a base for totalitarian power’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 9:12pm, 26 Sep, 2019

Chinese Culture University was one of three universities in Taipei where clashes broke out over Lennon Walls on Wednesday. Photo: pccu.edu.tw
The House and Senate versions of the Hong Kong human rights bill moved a step closer to being passed on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

Beijing vows to retaliate after US’ Hong Kong human rights bill is approved by congressional committees

  • Foreign ministry spokesman says the bill is a malicious attempt to contain China’s rise
  • Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act progressed through Senate and House committees on Wednesday
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Catherine Wong  

Shi Jiangtao  

Updated: 7:28pm, 26 Sep, 2019

The House and Senate versions of the Hong Kong human rights bill moved a step closer to being passed on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
