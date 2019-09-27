Channels

Wang Yingwei is the new director of China’s Cybersecurity Bureau. Photo: ifeng
Politics

Big data expert takes over as China’s new cybersecurity chief

  • One of Wang Yingwei’s priorities will be overseeing the coming roll-out of a new regulatory regime
Topic |   Cybersecurity
William Zheng

William Zheng  

Updated: 12:32am, 27 Sep, 2019

Wang Yingwei is the new director of China’s Cybersecurity Bureau. Photo: ifeng
A cybersecurity awareness campaign in China has prompted a warning about criminals harvesting fingerprint information from a popular pose in pictures uploaded to the internet. Photo: Shutterstock
Society

China’s scissor-hand selfie-takers warned of cybersecurity threat

  • Powerful zoom functions can reveal fingerprint details which may be copied by criminals
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Updated: 10:04pm, 17 Sep, 2019

A cybersecurity awareness campaign in China has prompted a warning about criminals harvesting fingerprint information from a popular pose in pictures uploaded to the internet. Photo: Shutterstock
