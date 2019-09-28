Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Protesters set fire at a roadblock on Sunday after wreaking havoc at two Hong Kong MTR stations. US legislation aimed at supporting democratic freedoms in the city targets media outlets affiliated with Beijing. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

US’ revised Hong Kong democracy bill targets Chinese state media over ‘harassment’ of protesters

  • Legislation would compel the US State Department to weigh ‘deliberate targeting of democracy activists’ in granting visas to Chinese state media’s journalists
  • Hong Kong newspapers run by the Communist Party are cited specifically in the revised bill, expected to go to a US Senate vote by mid-October
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 3:59am, 28 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters set fire at a roadblock on Sunday after wreaking havoc at two Hong Kong MTR stations. US legislation aimed at supporting democratic freedoms in the city targets media outlets affiliated with Beijing. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
On Wednesday, the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations and the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the House of Representatives voted to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. Photo: Sam Tsang
China Economy

US bill on Hong Kong sends further chill through city’s economy, stokes fears of American exodus

  • Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act is unlikely to have major immediate effect, but could further damage confidence in the city as a business hub
  • However, analysts warn that the ‘US business community in Hong Kong have had a glimpse of the future and they did not like what they saw’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 9:08am, 27 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

On Wednesday, the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations and the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the House of Representatives voted to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.