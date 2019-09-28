Protesters set fire at a roadblock on Sunday after wreaking havoc at two Hong Kong MTR stations. US legislation aimed at supporting democratic freedoms in the city targets media outlets affiliated with Beijing. Photo: Sam Tsang
US’ revised Hong Kong democracy bill targets Chinese state media over ‘harassment’ of protesters
- Legislation would compel the US State Department to weigh ‘deliberate targeting of democracy activists’ in granting visas to Chinese state media’s journalists
- Hong Kong newspapers run by the Communist Party are cited specifically in the revised bill, expected to go to a US Senate vote by mid-October
Topic | Hong Kong protests
On Wednesday, the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations and the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the House of Representatives voted to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. Photo: Sam Tsang
US bill on Hong Kong sends further chill through city’s economy, stokes fears of American exodus
- Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act is unlikely to have major immediate effect, but could further damage confidence in the city as a business hub
- However, analysts warn that the ‘US business community in Hong Kong have had a glimpse of the future and they did not like what they saw’
