Sergeant Lau Chak-kei (left) says he is thinking of moving his family to Shenzhen. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong shotgun police officer mulls move to Shenzhen for children’s safety
- Lau Chak-kei says he is considering family relocation after personal details revealed online
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Sergeant Lau Chak-kei points his shotgun at protesters who had gathered outside Kwai Chung Police Station. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong police officer who pointed shotgun at protesters is featured on Chinese state television’s prime-time news show Xinwen Lianbo
- Programme watched by more than 100 million people and normally features stories about what state leaders are doing
- CCTV segment another endorsement from China for city’s embattled police force
