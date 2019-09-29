Channels

A rally to mark the fifth anniversary of the Occupy Central movement ended in violence on Saturday night. Photo: David Wong
Politics

Occupy Central was catalyst for the collapse of rule of law in Hong Kong, Chinese state media says

  • Protagonists of mostly peaceful 2014 movement ‘used distorted concepts … to poison many young people’, according to Xinhua commentary
  • ‘Chaos’ caused by current protest ‘brings direct harm to Hong Kong’s economy and security, and buries the seed of anarchy in people’s minds’, it says
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Updated: 4:26pm, 29 Sep, 2019

A rally to mark the fifth anniversary of the Occupy Central movement ended in violence on Saturday night. Photo: David Wong
Riot police use a water cannon to disperse protesters near the government headquarters on Saturday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Society

Five years after Occupy Central and Hong Kong is riven by conflict and chaos

  • Petrol bombs, tear gas and water cannon are the norm in a city grappling with the fallout from the now-withdrawn extradition bill
  • Protesters lived up to the promise that they would be back but Hong Kong is no closer to a resolution
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 8:09am, 29 Sep, 2019

Riot police use a water cannon to disperse protesters near the government headquarters on Saturday. Photo: Dickson Lee
