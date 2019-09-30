Hong Kong singer and activist Denise Ho was being interviewed on Sunday when she was showered in red paint. Photo: AFP
Taiwan says Hong Kong singer Denise Ho was entitled to join rally where red paint was thrown at her
- Ho opts to press charges against two men over the paint attack at a rally in support of Hong Kong protests
- Island’s law forbids foreign tourists taking part in political activities without prior notification, but border agency says Ho had declared her plans
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A masked man threw red paint over Denise Ho’s head as she was speaking to the media. Photo: CNS
Red paint thrown over singer Denise Ho at march in Taipei in support of Hong Kong protests
- She was speaking to the media at the time, and told reporters afterwards that activists ‘are facing this kind of threat to their safety on a daily basis’
- Two people have been taken into custody over the incident, according to local newspaper
