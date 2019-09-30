Channels

Hong Kong singer and activist Denise Ho was being interviewed on Sunday when she was showered in red paint. Photo: AFP
Politics

Taiwan says Hong Kong singer Denise Ho was entitled to join rally where red paint was thrown at her

  • Ho opts to press charges against two men over the paint attack at a rally in support of Hong Kong protests
  • Island’s law forbids foreign tourists taking part in political activities without prior notification, but border agency says Ho had declared her plans
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 5:30pm, 30 Sep, 2019

Hong Kong singer and activist Denise Ho was being interviewed on Sunday when she was showered in red paint. Photo: AFP
A masked man threw red paint over Denise Ho’s head as she was speaking to the media. Photo: CNS
Society

Red paint thrown over singer Denise Ho at march in Taipei in support of Hong Kong protests

  • She was speaking to the media at the time, and told reporters afterwards that activists ‘are facing this kind of threat to their safety on a daily basis’
  • Two people have been taken into custody over the incident, according to local newspaper
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Updated: 7:03am, 30 Sep, 2019

A masked man threw red paint over Denise Ho’s head as she was speaking to the media. Photo: CNS
