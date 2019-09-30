The Hong Kong police officers visited the Great Wall on Monday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police officers get red-carpet treatment on National Day visit to Beijing
- State media focuses on sergeant who pointed his shotgun at anti-government protesters, in latest endorsement of force’s handling of the unrest
- It comes as anti-police sentiment has escalated in the city, where protesters are calling for an independent inquiry into officers’ conduct
Topic | People’s Republic of China at 70
The Hong Kong police officers visited the Great Wall on Monday. Photo: Handout
Sergeant Lau Chak-kei (left) says he is thinking of moving his family to Shenzhen. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong shotgun police officer mulls move to Shenzhen for children’s safety
- Lau Chak-kei says he is considering family relocation after personal details revealed online
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Sergeant Lau Chak-kei (left) says he is thinking of moving his family to Shenzhen. Photo: AFP