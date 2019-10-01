LIVE
LIVE
National Day parade: China celebrates 70 years of the People's Republic
- Parade through the heart of the capital expected to be the biggest yet in terms of weapons on show
- Mass display comes as the country grapples with myriad challenges, including slowing economic growth and a trade war
President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on September 30, 2019. Photo: AFP
Xi Jinping to outline his vision of a strong China in grand National Day celebration
- President will preside over meticulously planned events including lavish military parade to mark 70th anniversary of Communist Party rule
- He led top officials to pay tribute to People’s Republic founding father Mao Zedong on Monday
Topic | People’s Republic of China at 70
President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on September 30, 2019. Photo: AFP