Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Protesters march in Central in late August with a banner that uses the stars of the Chinese national flag to depict a Nazi swastika symbol. Photo: AFP
Politics

Hong Kong protesters’ violent means defy liberal goals, leading Chinese writer Ren Yi says

  • Member of revolutionary Communist Party family accuses radical demonstrators of pushing a damaging strain of localism
  • Ren says one online forum is filled with hate speech that would have been shut down in the West
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jun Mai

Jun Mai  

Updated: 10:45pm, 30 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters march in Central in late August with a banner that uses the stars of the Chinese national flag to depict a Nazi swastika symbol. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.