President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on September 30, 2019. Photo: AFP
Xi Jinping to outline his vision of a strong China in grand National Day celebration
- President will preside over meticulously planned events including lavish military parade to mark 70th anniversary of Communist Party rule
- He led top officials to pay tribute to People’s Republic founding father Mao Zedong on Monday
Topic | People’s Republic of China at 70
J-20 stealth fighter jets will be featured in Tuesday’s National Day parade in Beijing. Photo: AP
Mass show of advanced military aircraft set for China’s National Day parade
- Fly-past will begin with helicopters and feature the country’s new generation warplanes
- A People’s Liberation Army Air Force officer will lead the squadron in a KJ-2000 and become the first serving commander to fly in a National Day parade
