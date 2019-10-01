Channels

US President Donald Trump vowed that America would win its trade war with China as he wished the Asian country “happy birthday”. Photo: AFP
Politics

Donald Trump’s anniversary wish for China: congratulations on your milestone, but we will beat you in trade war

  • US president’s tweet comes as Beijing’s negotiators prepare to travel to Washington for high-level talks aimed at ending the 15-month-old tariff battle
  • Brings up pact that was ‘90 per cent’ complete before talks broke down amid accusations that Beijing reneged on agreed-upon issues.
Topic |   US-China trade war
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 1:28am, 1 Oct, 2019

Michael Pillsbury’s profile has risen during Trump’s presidency, with his book – ‘The Hundred-Year Marathon’, which advocates a harder line on China – becoming required reading among Washington politicos. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

Donald Trump’s ready to escalate US trade war if deal not agreed soon, says top White House adviser Michael Pillsbury

  • Tariffs on Chinese goods ‘could go to 50 per cent or 100 per cent’, Michael Pillsbury says
  • But the American leader is not pursuing ‘cold war 2.0’, and US-China decoupling would be a ‘consequence of no agreement’ by Beijing, he says
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 1:09pm, 20 Sep, 2019

Michael Pillsbury’s profile has risen during Trump’s presidency, with his book – ‘The Hundred-Year Marathon’, which advocates a harder line on China – becoming required reading among Washington politicos. Photo: Bloomberg
