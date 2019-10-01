Military vehicles carry DF-17 missiles capable of reaching the US mainland during the parade to mark 70 years of the People’s Republic. Photo: AP
Military advances and Xi Jinping’s supreme status among the themes as Beijing celebrates National Day
- 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China marked by its biggest ever military parade and huge civilian parade
- Xi says no force can stop China ‘marching forward’ and vows to protect the long-term stability of Hong Kong
President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on September 30, 2019. Photo: AFP
Xi Jinping to outline his vision of a strong China in grand National Day celebration
- President will preside over meticulously planned events including lavish military parade to mark 70th anniversary of Communist Party rule
- He led top officials to pay tribute to People’s Republic founding father Mao Zedong on Monday
