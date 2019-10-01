Women soldiers from the People’s Liberation Army add more colour to the parade. Photo: AP
Grey skies, red dancers and a rainbow of fighter jets bring colour to China’s birthday show
- Multicoloured smoke brings delight for one young spectator in Beijing but crowds in Shanghai are left watching blank screens in the rain
- There was dancing in Shenzhen, an early start in Guangzhou and violent clashes in Hong Kong
Topic | People’s Republic of China at 70
Women soldiers from the People’s Liberation Army add more colour to the parade. Photo: AP
LIVE
LIVE
China’s National Day parade, as it happened
- National Day parade through the heart of the capital expected to be the biggest yet in terms of weapons on show
- Mass display comes as the country grapples with myriad challenges, including slowing economic growth and a trade war