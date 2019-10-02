Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen expressed regret to learn a Hong Kong student was shot during National Day protests on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong government should stop suppressing and start talking, Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen says
- City’s authorities should strengthen their commitment to freedom and democracy for Hong Kong people, she says
- Tsai’s Democratic Progressive Party laments ‘bloodstained National Day celebration and bloodstained one country, two systems’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A screen capture from Stand News footage shows the teen being treated for his wound.
Secondary school student in stable condition after being shot with live round by Hong Kong police amid National Day protests
- Medical source says, given his young age and generally good condition, ‘there is a good chance he will survive’
- Another source says officials thinking of seeking an interim injunction to withhold name of officer involved and protect him from doxxing
