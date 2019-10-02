Channels

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen expressed regret to learn a Hong Kong student was shot during National Day protests on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Politics

Hong Kong government should stop suppressing and start talking, Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen says

  • City’s authorities should strengthen their commitment to freedom and democracy for Hong Kong people, she says
  • Tsai’s Democratic Progressive Party laments ‘bloodstained National Day celebration and bloodstained one country, two systems’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 12:38pm, 2 Oct, 2019

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen expressed regret to learn a Hong Kong student was shot during National Day protests on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
A screen capture from Stand News footage shows the teen being treated for his wound.
Politics

Secondary school student in stable condition after being shot with live round by Hong Kong police amid National Day protests

  • Medical source says, given his young age and generally good condition, ‘there is a good chance he will survive’
  • Another source says officials thinking of seeking an interim injunction to withhold name of officer involved and protect him from doxxing
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Sum Lok-kei  

Kathleen Magramo  

Updated: 11:19am, 2 Oct, 2019

A screen capture from Stand News footage shows the teen being treated for his wound.
