China’s state media has defended the shooting of an 18-year-old schoolboy during the protests in Hong Kong. Photo: Campus TV, HKUSU
Shooting of Hong Kong schoolboy Tsang Chi-kin ‘totally legal and appropriate’, Chinese state media says
- At the time of the incident in Tsuen Wan, the life of the police officer ‘was under serious threat and he was forced to shoot’, Xinhua says in commentary
- The ‘black terror’ that has gripped the city for the past three months ‘is close to craziness’, article says
More people in Bulgaria, Poland and Lithuania held positive views of China rather than negative, according to the survey. Photo: AP
Public opinion on China turns negative in Western Europe and Asia-Pacific, survey finds
- In US and Canada, meanwhile, more than 60 per cent and 67 per cent of those polled hold unfavourable views on China – the worst results since 2007
- Beijing’s controversial efforts to expand the country’s influence seen in split across 32 countries included in poll by Pew Research Centre
