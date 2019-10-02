Channels

China’s state media has defended the shooting of an 18-year-old schoolboy during the protests in Hong Kong. Photo: Campus TV, HKUSU
Politics

Shooting of Hong Kong schoolboy Tsang Chi-kin ‘totally legal and appropriate’, Chinese state media says

  • At the time of the incident in Tsuen Wan, the life of the police officer ‘was under serious threat and he was forced to shoot’, Xinhua says in commentary
  • The ‘black terror’ that has gripped the city for the past three months ‘is close to craziness’, article says
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jun Mai

Jun Mai  

Updated: 2:39pm, 2 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

More people in Bulgaria, Poland and Lithuania held positive views of China rather than negative, according to the survey. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Public opinion on China turns negative in Western Europe and Asia-Pacific, survey finds

  • In US and Canada, meanwhile, more than 60 per cent and 67 per cent of those polled hold unfavourable views on China – the worst results since 2007
  • Beijing’s controversial efforts to expand the country’s influence seen in split across 32 countries included in poll by Pew Research Centre
Topic |   Diplomacy
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Updated: 8:00am, 2 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

