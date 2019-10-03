Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang meet at the Kremlin in Moscow in September. Photo: Reuters
Sweden cautions EU on Beijing-Moscow ties and need to ‘manage the challenges’ posed by China in strategy paper
- Scandinavian country urges the European Union to adopt a ‘common and clear’ stance to deal with China’s growing geopolitical ambitions in Europe
- Paper comes with Sweden’s relations with China at the lowest ebb among all EU member nations
Military vehicles carry DF-17 missiles capable of reaching the US mainland during the parade to mark 70 years of the People’s Republic. Photo: AP
Military advances and Xi Jinping’s supreme status among the themes as Beijing celebrates National Day
- 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China marked by its biggest ever military parade and huge civilian parade
- Xi says no force can stop China ‘marching forward’ and vows to protect the long-term stability of Hong Kong
