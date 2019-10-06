Channels

Demonstrators were again out in force on Sunday over the government’s use of emergency powers to ban face masks at protests. Photo: EPA-EFE
Politics

Chinese state media calls Hong Kong’s ban on masks at protests ‘legal and reasonable’

  • Unrest ‘severely damaging’ city’s law and order as well as ‘one country, two systems’ framework, official social media account Xiakedao says
  • Parade of experts voice support for new law that has angered demonstrators
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Updated: 7:37pm, 6 Oct, 2019

Anti-government protesters rally from Causeway Bay to Central in defiance of the anti-mask law. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong police make first arrests under new anti-mask law as at least 13 anti-government protesters are taken into custody

  • Senior force insider says two men were picked up in Tai Po for refusing to remove their masks
  • Almost all of those arrested were also suspected of engaging in unlawful assembly
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Jeffie Lam  

Christy Leung  

Updated: 6:12pm, 6 Oct, 2019

