Demonstrators were again out in force on Sunday over the government’s use of emergency powers to ban face masks at protests. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese state media calls Hong Kong’s ban on masks at protests ‘legal and reasonable’
- Unrest ‘severely damaging’ city’s law and order as well as ‘one country, two systems’ framework, official social media account Xiakedao says
- Parade of experts voice support for new law that has angered demonstrators
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Anti-government protesters rally from Causeway Bay to Central in defiance of the anti-mask law. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong police make first arrests under new anti-mask law as at least 13 anti-government protesters are taken into custody
- Senior force insider says two men were picked up in Tai Po for refusing to remove their masks
- Almost all of those arrested were also suspected of engaging in unlawful assembly
