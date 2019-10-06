Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey posted an image on social media of the protesters’ rallying cry, “Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong”. Photo: Twitter
Chinese Basketball Association won’t work with Houston Rockets after controversial tweet
- CBA halts cooperation with team over ‘improper remarks’ by its general manager in social media post supporting Hong Kong’s protesters
- Chinese sportswear brand Li-Ning, Tencent’s online sports channel and the club’s sponsor in China, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, all follow suit
Topic | NBA (National Basketball Association)
Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey posted an image on social media of the protesters’ rallying cry, “Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong”. Photo: Twitter
Demonstrators were again out in force on Sunday over the government’s use of emergency powers to ban face masks at protests. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese state media calls Hong Kong’s ban on masks at protests ‘legal and reasonable’
- Unrest ‘severely damaging’ city’s law and order as well as ‘one country, two systems’ framework, official social media account Xiakedao says
- Parade of experts voice support for new law that has angered demonstrators
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Demonstrators were again out in force on Sunday over the government’s use of emergency powers to ban face masks at protests. Photo: EPA-EFE