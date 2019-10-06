Channels

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey posted an image on social media of the protesters’ rallying cry, “Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong”. Photo: Twitter
Politics

Chinese Basketball Association won’t work with Houston Rockets after controversial tweet

  • CBA halts cooperation with team over ‘improper remarks’ by its general manager in social media post supporting Hong Kong’s protesters
  • Chinese sportswear brand Li-Ning, Tencent’s online sports channel and the club’s sponsor in China, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, all follow suit
Topic |   NBA (National Basketball Association)
Kristin Huang  

Sidney Leng  

Updated: 9:45pm, 6 Oct, 2019

Demonstrators were again out in force on Sunday over the government’s use of emergency powers to ban face masks at protests. Photo: EPA-EFE
Politics

Chinese state media calls Hong Kong’s ban on masks at protests ‘legal and reasonable’

  • Unrest ‘severely damaging’ city’s law and order as well as ‘one country, two systems’ framework, official social media account Xiakedao says
  • Parade of experts voice support for new law that has angered demonstrators
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Updated: 7:37pm, 6 Oct, 2019

