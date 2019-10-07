Tsang Chi-kin is treated by medics after he was shot in the chest by a police officer during violent clashes on October 1. Photo: SCMP
Chinese state media slams school of 18-year-old shot by Hong Kong police for failing to denounce him
- Xinhua accuses teachers of dereliction of duty after school said it shared young people’s concerns and condemned excessive force by police
- Tsang Chi-kin, shot in the chest by a police officer on October 1, was the first to be shot with live ammunition during the anti-government protests
Tsang Chi-kin was shot in the chest by a police officer on October 1. Photo : Handout
Hong Kong court grants bail to 18-year-old student protester still in hospital recovering from gunshot wound inflicted by police officer
- Tsang Chi-kin granted bail of HK$5,000 cash while still recovering from a gunshot wound at Queen Elizabeth Hospital
- He was charged with one count of rioting and two counts of assaulting police during the protests in Tsuen Wan on October 1
