Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey had appeared to show support for Hong Kong anti-government protesters in his initial tweet. Photo: AP
Houston Rockets’ Daryl Morey ‘meant no offence’ with Hong Kong protests tweet – but angry Chinese demand more
- US basketball team’s general manager posts conciliatory comments after earlier tweet prompts Chinese sponsors and broadcasters to cut ties
- Weibo users and state media call for further apologies as Rockets become the latest organisation to learn the cost of ‘hurting Chinese people’s feelings’
Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey (centre) in 2008 with Gerald Green and Bobby Jackson. The Rockets have been very popular in China since they signed Yao Ming in 2002. Photo: AFP
Houston Rockets’ Daryl Morey backtracks after ‘stand with Hong Kong’ backlash, saying he did not intend to offend China
- Daryl Morey says he has now had the opportunity to ‘hear and consider other perspectives’ since his first tweet results in an exodus of Rockets’ sponsors
- Morey tweets an image depicting ‘fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong’ before the Chinese Basketball Association ceases cooperation with the Rockets
