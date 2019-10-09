Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Mainland citizen Li Shaodong was expelled from the island after vandalising a Lennon Wall in Taipei. Photo: CNA
Politics

Taiwan deports mainland Chinese tourist who tore down messages of support for Hong Kong protests

  • Visitor named Li Shaodong is expelled from self-ruled island for violating terms of tourist visa after vandalising Lennon Wall set up at National Taiwan University
  • Incident marks first time Taiwan has expelled a mainland citizen over the Hong Kong protests following a series of clashes at universities
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Updated: 3:44pm, 9 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Mainland citizen Li Shaodong was expelled from the island after vandalising a Lennon Wall in Taipei. Photo: CNA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.