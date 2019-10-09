Channels

The free speech debate differentiates the NBA case from others where companies have faced a backlash over their handling of sensitive issues in China. Photo: AFP
Politics

Free speech at centre of debate as tweet furore goes beyond NBA’s status in China

  • Backlash over social media post by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey supporting Hong Kong’s protests has escalated
  • But it has broadened to divergent narratives around freedom of expression
Topic |   NBA (National Basketball Association)
Simone McCarthy

Simone McCarthy  

Updated: 11:00pm, 9 Oct, 2019

The free speech debate differentiates the NBA case from others where companies have faced a backlash over their handling of sensitive issues in China. Photo: AFP
A worker tears down a poster promoting NBA preseason games scheduled to be held in Shanghai. Photo: Thomas Yau
Society

NBA in damage-control mode as more Chinese partners cut ties in Hong Kong protest tweet storm

  • Adam Silver to meet Chinese stakeholders after social media post by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey prompts uproar in China
  • Firms including tech giants Tencent and Vivo, and Starbucks competitor Luckin Coffee, say they will be cutting ties with the NBA altogether
Topic |   NBA (National Basketball Association)
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Updated: 10:46pm, 9 Oct, 2019

A worker tears down a poster promoting NBA preseason games scheduled to be held in Shanghai. Photo: Thomas Yau
