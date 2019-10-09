The free speech debate differentiates the NBA case from others where companies have faced a backlash over their handling of sensitive issues in China. Photo: AFP
Free speech at centre of debate as tweet furore goes beyond NBA’s status in China
- Backlash over social media post by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey supporting Hong Kong’s protests has escalated
- But it has broadened to divergent narratives around freedom of expression
Topic | NBA (National Basketball Association)
A worker tears down a poster promoting NBA preseason games scheduled to be held in Shanghai. Photo: Thomas Yau
NBA in damage-control mode as more Chinese partners cut ties in Hong Kong protest tweet storm
- Adam Silver to meet Chinese stakeholders after social media post by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey prompts uproar in China
- Firms including tech giants Tencent and Vivo, and Starbucks competitor Luckin Coffee, say they will be cutting ties with the NBA altogether
