North Korea test-fires a submarine-launched ballistic missile on October 3, just before the planned resumption of stalled nuclear talks with the US. Photo: AFP
US and China must play equal roles in removing nuclear weapons from Korean peninsula, ex-Chinese diplomat Yang Xiyu says
- China and the US will manage to work together on the North Korea nuclear issue, despite their worsening bilateral ties, Yang says
- Talks involving the US, China and two Koreas would be realistic, says former official in the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Office for Korean Peninsula Issues
Topic | North Korea
North Korea test-fires a submarine-launched ballistic missile on October 3, just before the planned resumption of stalled nuclear talks with the US. Photo: AFP
North Korean negotiator Kim Myong-gil reads a statement outside the North Korean Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden. Photo: Kyodo
North Korea said nuclear talks with US have broken down
- North Korean and US negotiators met near Stockholm in Sweden
- US disputes North Korean claim that working-level talks had broken off
Topic | North Korea
North Korean negotiator Kim Myong-gil reads a statement outside the North Korean Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden. Photo: Kyodo