North Korea test-fires a submarine-launched ballistic missile on October 3, just before the planned resumption of stalled nuclear talks with the US. Photo: AFP
Politics

US and China must play equal roles in removing nuclear weapons from Korean peninsula, ex-Chinese diplomat Yang Xiyu says

  • China and the US will manage to work together on the North Korea nuclear issue, despite their worsening bilateral ties, Yang says
  • Talks involving the US, China and two Koreas would be realistic, says former official in the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Office for Korean Peninsula Issues
Topic |   North Korea
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Updated: 5:24am, 10 Oct, 2019

North Korea test-fires a submarine-launched ballistic missile on October 3, just before the planned resumption of stalled nuclear talks with the US. Photo: AFP
North Korean negotiator Kim Myong-gil reads a statement outside the North Korean Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden. Photo: Kyodo
World

North Korea said nuclear talks with US have broken down

  • North Korean and US negotiators met near Stockholm in Sweden
  • US disputes North Korean claim that working-level talks had broken off
Topic |   North Korea
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 10:35am, 6 Oct, 2019

North Korean negotiator Kim Myong-gil reads a statement outside the North Korean Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden. Photo: Kyodo
