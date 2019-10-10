Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen used her national day speech to close the door on one country, two systems as a means of reconciling with the mainland. Photo: EPA
Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen urges rejection of ‘one country, two systems’ model she says fails Hong Kong
- In address marking 108th anniversary of founding of the Republic of China, Tsai says protection of Taiwanese sovereignty is not provocation, but her responsibility
- Tsai’s speech is rejection of President Xi Jinping’s National Day call for unification
Mainland citizen Li Shaodong was expelled from the island after vandalising a Lennon Wall in Taipei. Photo: CNA
Taiwan deports mainland Chinese tourist who tore down messages of support for Hong Kong protests
- Visitor named Li Shaodong is expelled from self-ruled island for violating terms of tourist visa after vandalising Lennon Wall set up at National Taiwan University
- Incident marks first time Taiwan has expelled a mainland citizen over the Hong Kong protests following a series of clashes at universities
