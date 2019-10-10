Channels

A screen showing images of Chinese President Xi Jinping towers over people in Kashgar, in China’s western Xinjiang region. Photo: AFP
Politics

China’s ‘enormous Xinjiang rights violation’ happens in Xi Jinping’s name, Mike Pompeo says

  • Secretary of State says the US will keep raising treatment he says is not in the best interests of the world or China
  • US has expanded its trade blacklist and imposed visa restrictions on officials it holds responsible for detention or abuse of Muslim minorities
Topic |   Xinjiang
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 1:40pm, 10 Oct, 2019

A screen showing images of Chinese President Xi Jinping towers over people in Kashgar, in China's western Xinjiang region. Photo: AFP
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cited a “highly repressive campaign” against Muslim minorities by Chinese officials. Photo: Jabin Botsford/Washington Post
China

US imposes visa restrictions on Chinese officials over ‘brutal suppression’ of Uygurs and other Muslims in Xinjiang, citing ‘internment camps’

  • Sanctions target those ‘believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, the detention or abuse of Uygurs, Kazakhs or other members of Muslim minorities’
  • Announcement is made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
Topic |   US-China relations
SCMP

Owen Churchill  

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 9:21am, 9 Oct, 2019

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cited a "highly repressive campaign" against Muslim minorities by Chinese officials. Photo: Jabin Botsford/Washington Post
