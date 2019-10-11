The north China province of Hebei is the subject of a new government audit to ensure officials there are not dodging national efforts to fight pollution. Photo: AFP
China launches environmental investigation in pollution-prone Hebei
- Province produces 25 per cent of nation’s steel and is responsible for much of the smog drifting over Beijing
- Audit began in Baoding and Langfang and will be extended to other cities next month, environment ministry publication says
Topic | China pollution
The north China province of Hebei is the subject of a new government audit to ensure officials there are not dodging national efforts to fight pollution. Photo: AFP
Cyclists and motorcyclists wait for the traffic in heavy smog in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province. Photo: Reuters
Chinese cities curb production to improve air quality in week before National Day
- Tougher anti-smog cuts than usual are taking effect this week, days before October 1 celebrations
- Targeted areas include steelmaking districts near Beijing
Topic | Beijing air pollution
Cyclists and motorcyclists wait for the traffic in heavy smog in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province. Photo: Reuters